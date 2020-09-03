Patriots release Michael Jackson

Getty Images

The Patriots made a pair of moves Thursday, in advance of this weekend’s cut to 53.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots waived cornerback Michael Jackson and waived-injured defensive tackle Michael Barnett.

Jackson was originally a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys last year, but was cut, signed to the Lions practice squad. He played in one game there, and in August, he was traded as part of the Detroit-New England job share program. Unfortunately, he was part of perhaps the Patriots’ deepest position.

And yes, they told him to beat it. (You can’t leave that one hanging there.)