Pete Carroll happy to have Josh Gordon back, no indication of reinstatement timeline

Even though his stay with the Seattle Seahawks last season was rather short before a suspension brought his year to a premature end, Josh Gordon won himself a lot of fans inside the team.

Head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson were among his biggest supporters as left a positive impression on the team before he was suspended indefinitely in December for violations of the substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs polices in the wake of his brother’s death.

Carroll said after practice on Thursday that they’re happy to get Gordon back in the fold for the upcoming season, though he said they have no indications that a reinstatement is necessarily imminent.

“Really right now we don’t have any indication,” Carroll said. “We don’t have word on that and we’ve, obviously, tried to find out but we have no word from the league yet. We’ll have to wait and see.

“Josh’s experience with us was really positive. He worked really hard, studied hard, came through when he had his chances in games, made some incredible plays and left us with a really good impression. We’ve told you all along that we really liked the experience we had and we were hoping all along if there was a chance to get back we would want to get them back. We’ll just have to wait and see when, but we’re happy to have the opportunity bring him to our club.”

Gordon appeared in five games for Seattle last season after being claimed off waivers in November from the New England Patriots. He caught seven passes for 139 yards over that span with five of those catches converting third or fourth downs into first downs.

Carroll said he has stayed in contact with Gordon this offseason and that he’s done everything he’s needed to do.

“I have been in contact with him some over the offseason just to keep track of what’s going on and all,” Carroll said. “And like before and through the time that we have communicated, I’ve seen nothing but a guy who really wants to make a life of this NFL experience. He wants to do something with it in the worst way. He’s worked really hard. He worked out with our guys a lot in the offseason. They kind of keep us up on how that was going and then I would get some news reports from Josh.

“You know, he’s just done everything that he could have done. There’s been no issues, no problems. Nothing. I know people at the league office have, they know Josh pretty well and they hold him in high regard for all that he’s been through and it speaks to the character and all. Because he’s had issues, he’s had issues. But he has been a terrific young man and all of our exchanges and so you know I’m really pleased to have a chance to give him an opportunity again and give him a chance to see if he can get back in the league and get going.

“We’re all kind of just keeping our fingers crossed he gets a chance to play soon.”