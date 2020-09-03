Practice squad changes will make roster cuts more interesting this year

Getty Images

We’re two days away from the frenzy of moves that will trim all rosters from a maximum of 80 down to 53. (We’ll have you covered every step of the way, by the way.) This year, there’s a new dynamic that needs to be factored into the process.

Of the 16-person practice squad, up to six of the spots may go to players with unlimited NFL experience. Thus, a veteran (who doesn’t have to go through waivers) can be offered a spot on the practice squad, at whatever amount the team wants to pay him.

It’s one of the very real factors that teams will take into account when reducing the roster to 53. Do they believe that a veteran player who won’t be a starter would take less to join the practice squad, in lieu of moving to a new city as the regular season starts? If so, that veteran’s salary as a member of the 53-man roster may become something lower than that if/when the veteran is released and then re-signed to the practice squad.

Keep an eye on this possibility as the cuts happen. Some of those older players who get released may end up going nowhere, given those six spots that can be used for veterans who will be in position to be bumped up to the 53-man roster in the event of injuries or COVID-19 outbreaks.