Report: Cam Newton wins Patriots’ quarterback battle

Posted by Charean Williams on September 3, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT
Bill Belichick has made a decision on his starting quarterback, and, as expected, Cam Newton has won the job, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

Belichick told his players during a team meeting Thursday morning.

Newton won a three-way battle with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Newton, 31, is the most accomplished of the trio with Stidham in his second season and Hoyer a journeyman who has started 38 games in 11 seasons with seven teams. Newton has a league MVP and has started a Super Bowl.

Newton spent nine seasons in Carolina before the Panthers released him March 24. He remained on the open market until agreeing to terms on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Patriots on June 28.

He now faces the tough task of replacing a legend in New England.

Tom Brady, who now is in Tampa, has started the past 60 games for the Patriots dating to his four-game suspension for Deflategate. He missed only 20 games with the Patriots since taking over the starting job in 2001, including 15 games in 2008 after injuring his knee in Week One.

The job, though, now belongs to Newton.

  11. That’s the good news. The bad news is that McDermott (Bills) was the the defensive coordinator with the Panthers when Cam was their quarterback and knows his tendencies and weaknesses.

  13. Bigger question – will Belichick keep all three?
    I guess probably: if Newton gets hurt and Stidham not ready, Hoyer is a seasoned vet.

  14. Gonna be weird seeing all these guys in different uniforms, Newton, Brady, Succop, Diggs, the list is endless…

  17. A lot of people for some reason dismissed Tom Brady’s toughness. He has missed playing time due to an injury once in his 20 year career (well, twice if you count the 2.5 quarters of the 2001 AFCCG). He took many beatings and was always available to play. His career has been twice as long as Cams, and they appear to be headed for retirement around the same time in a couple of years.

  18. Every time I read his name I hear that stupid chant. Bri-an Hoy-er clap clap clap clap clap…. I then laugh so it works out well

  22. With Covid19, no otas or camp, it benefitted someone like Newton. If healthy, it is possible he propels his 2020 season into a big payday elsewhere as I am sure Stidham will be ready as he would have been this offseason, but stunting that progression and growth, had to have hurt.

    We shall see, but Stidham best be ready in case the injury prone rental for 2019, if they can even play a full season, because Newton will look shaky early on in the consistency dept. I am expecting a lot of running and with that, comes a chance being injured…like Bledsoe in 2001. Whoops! Did I just say that?

    Stidham is the guy in 2021, though. No way BB gets into the 25-30
    mil range on Newton.

    The only good news is, defenses haven’t a clue on how this offense will look, which is an enormous advantage with teams wondering the plays they’ll run, etc.

    Advantage BB, regardless.

  24. Belichick’s record in New England when Brady did not start…

    18 Wins & 19 Losses

    2000: 5-11
    2001: 0-2
    2008: 10-5
    2016: 3-1

  25. IF he’s healthy-and i emphasize IF-the Patriots got a steal-no draft picks and practically no salary-for a starting quarterback with his physical talents.

    His quarterbacking brains-i don’t know.

    But who saw this coming July 7th? He signed July 8th. Talk about an out of the blue-POSSIBLE-quarterback upgrade.

  26. I hope he does great. I wish nothing but good things for him. For all the grief this guy has gotten, you’d think he had killed someone, as opposed to having one bad day (in the Super Bowl) and wearing unusual clothes.

  28. jcdough says:
    September 3, 2020 at 4:38 pm
    —————————-

    So… 13-6 since 2008? 75% winning percentage in the last 10 years?

  29. Just like a Fig Newton bar, Cam is soft and crumbles under pressure. He may dress the part. But when it comes time to play the part, he can’t handle it.

