Report: Dolphins fielding trade inquiries on Josh Rosen

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Rosen might be on the move again.

The Dolphins acquired Rosen in a trade with the Cardinals after the Cardinals picked Kyler Murray at the top of the 2019 draft. The arrival of another first-round pick in Miami would be the impetus for any other deal.

Tua Tagovailoa was the fifth-overall pick this year and he’s shown the team that he’s healthy after the hip injury he suffered during his final season at Alabama. As a result, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is fielding trade inquiries concerning Rosen.

Miami traded a 2019 second-round pick to Arizona for Rosen and a 2020 fifth-round pick a year after the Cardinals traded up to make Rosen the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft. Theres no word on what kind of compensation the team would be looking for this time around.

Rosen started three games for Miami last year and 13 games for the Cardinals as a rookie. He has completed 275-of-502 passes for 2,845 yards, 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 20 overall appearances.