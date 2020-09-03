Report: Hand injury could keep Damien Harris out of Pats opener

Getty Images

Running back Damien Harris didn’t get much action during his rookie season with the Patriots, but reports from the team’s camp this summer had him in line for a sizable role in the backfield.

An injury may delay Harris’ ability to step into that role, however. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Harris has been out of the last two practices and could miss the season opener against the Dolphins because of a hand injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media followed up that report with word that Harris recently had surgery on his pinky finger.

Harris had four carries for 12 yards in two games after being taken in the third round last year.

The Patriots recently got Sony Michel and Lamar Miller on the practice field. They join James White, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor as the team’s other backfield options.