Report: Zach Ertz contract talks come to a halt

Getty Images

Word late last month was that the Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz had resumed talking about a contract extension, but it doesn’t sound like those talks were particularly fruitful.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the talks have come to a halt. Per the report, the Eagles’ latest offer included less guaranteed money than a November offer included and that it included less cash annually than the deal Austin Hooper signed with the Browns as a free agent in March.

Hooper’s four-year, $42 million deal set a high-water mark for multi-year deals at the position. It has since been surpassed by the deals the 49ers struck with George Kittle and the one Travis Kelce signed with the Chiefs.

Ertz has a base salary of $6.6 million this year and is set to make $8.25 million in 2021, so there’s still a good deal of time for the two sides to pick up where they left off.