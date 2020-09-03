Reports: Saints making a play for Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent but maybe not for much longer.

At least three teams are interested in signing the defensive end, and via multiple reports, the Saints are one of those teams and possibly the leader as the season opener draws closer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports “the Saints are sending an all-out blitz to try to sign Jadeveon Clowney, who has spoken multiple times to coach Sean Payton.”

The Titans and Seahawks also remain interested.

Coach Pete Carroll was asked Thursday if the Seahawks are leaving the door open for a Clowney return and said, “Always competing. Always competing.”

The three-time Pro Bowler has 32 sacks in six seasons since the Texans made him the No. 1 overall choice. He made 31 tackles, three sacks and an interception for the Seahawks last season as he played through a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.

Seattle traded for Clowney on Sept. 1, 2019.