Seahawks sign Damontre Moore

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Gordon isn’t the only player returning to the Seahawks.

Agent Joby Branion announced that his client Damontre Moore has signed with Seattle. Moore played four games for the Seahawks during the 2016 season before a foot injury knocked him out of the lineup.

Moore, who worked out for the team this week, was a Giants third-round pick in 2013. He played 42 games for the team before being waived late in 2015 for violating team rules. He closed that season with the Dolphins, moved on to the Raiders before landing in Seattle and then played three games for the Cowboys in 2017. Moore returned to the Raiders in 2018 and played in the AAF last year before breaking his forearm two games into a stint with the 49ers.

Moore has 88 tackles, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.