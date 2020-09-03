Sean Payton: Fake crowd noise will be set at 70 decibels for Week One

Getty Images

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said earlier this week the league was working with the Competition Committee to determine the final rules for artificial noise. PFT previously reported that the fake crowd noise was expected to be somewhere between 70-85 decibels.

The league apparently has decided on 70 decibels.

Saints coach Sean Payton, a member of the Competition Committee, had his team practice in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with sound Thursday. Afterward, he revealed the allowable level.

“What we’re going to deal with, every team in the league is going to have kind of an ambient crowd noise that’s set at 70 decibels,” Payton said. “So we had it at 70 for most of the practice and then when music is played, it’ll be at 75. That really is for Week One. That obviously can be adjusted based on where this thing goes relative to fans. So we had it on 70, and we had the music at 75.”

The Superdome has gotten as loud as 122 decibels, so without fans, it will sound much quieter.

But Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com reports that even at 70 decibels, it still was hard to hear during Thursday’s practice in the Superdome.

At least 25 teams will play their home opener without fans, but based on Vincent’s comments this week, the NFL is expected to allow all 32 teams to pipe in fake noise whether fans are in the stands or not.