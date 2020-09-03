Sean Payton pleased with Jameis Winston’s training camp performance

Getty Images

Jameis Winston signed a one-year “prove it” contract with the Saints this offseason, and coach Sean Payton says Winston is proving it.

Payton said Winston has done everything asked of him in training camp.

“He’s doing real well. I’ve been pleased. He’s in good shape. He’s very quickly picked up what we’re doing from a system standpoint,” he said. “He’s made that transition with us pretty quickly. He’s a smart player and we’ve just got to continue to give him the reps.”

An impressive training camp, however, won’t necessarily mean much for Winston’s future. As long as Drew Brees is healthy Winston will be on the sideline, and even if Brees isn’t healthy it’s not clear that Winston would play ahead of Taysom Hill.