Steelers play-by-play voice Bill Hillgrove suspended two games over DUI arrest

Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers radio play-by-play voice Bill Hillgrove has been suspended for the first two games of the 2020 season following a June arrest for a DUI.

According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Hillgrove registered a blood alcohol level of 0.16 percent after he drove his vehicle into the front of a supermarket in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. After the accident, he picked up a prescription from the store before getting back in his car and returning home.

Hillgrove has been the Steelers play-by-play voice since 1994. Team president Art Rooney II said that Hillgrove will return to his position following the suspension.

“He’s been a great part of the Steelers Sundays for a long time,” Rooney II said. “We’ll be happy to have him back.”

A replacement for Hillgrove has not yet been announced.