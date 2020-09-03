Taylor Decker had a quick cry with mom after new deal

Getty Images

Things got moving quickly once the Lions and left tackle Taylor Decker started working on a contract extension.

And then, things got moving, and quickly.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Decker said he called his parents in the moments before the news broke of the four-year, $60 million deal.

“I didn’t want them to have to read it on ESPN,” Decker said. “Those are the two people that I thought should hear it straight from my mouth. I told them the other day, a couple days before when we had started negotiations, and I wanted to be the one to tell them. So my mom started immediately bawling, crying, and I started crying. I had to be in a team meeting in four minutes, so it was quick, emotional.”

The 2016 first-rounder’s now under contract through 2024. He said one of his goals was to play his entire career for one team, and this is certainly a step in that direction. The negotiations progressed quickly, with just three days from opening to closing.

“One thing that I told my parents last night is obviously this is a huge, huge milestone in my life, my family’s lives, my future kids’ lives,” Decker said. “This is huge, but the work isn’t finished. That doesn’t mean that the job’s done. The work isn’t finished. There’s a lot of football left to play, and I think I got a lot of good football left in me.”

The Lions’ ability to move quickly could lead to more deals in the coming days, with wide receiver Kenny Golladay prominent on that list.