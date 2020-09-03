Texans release social justice message: Change needs to happen now

Getty Images

The players of the Houston Texans released a message on social justice and and an action plan on Tuesday night as part of the continued efforts by the NFL community to bring awareness and change.

The video released on the team’s twitter account included statements from every position group on the team along with six-part action plan entitled “Commitment to Change Through Action.”

“No one should feel scared for their life simply because of the color of their skin,” center Nick Martin said.

“No one should question their level of equality because of the color of their skin,” defensive lineman Brandon Dunn said.

“No one should feel like the color of their skin increases the chances that the people who have been put in place to protect them may be the very ones who end up killing them,” Kenny Stills.

“No one should have their neck knelt on for eight minutes and 46 seconds while unarmed and already detained by four officers,” tight end Darren Fells said.

“No one should be shot seven times in the back unarmed with their kids watching in the car,” running back David Johnson said.

“No one should feel comfortable watching the videos of George Floyd and Jacob Blake,” safety Justin Reid said.

“No one should feel comfortable knowing that Breonna Taylor has not received justice,” linebacker Brennan Scarlett said.

“No one should think that this is just going to go away on its own,” long snapper Jon Weeks said.

The message continued with defensive end J.J. Watt getting to the crux of the statement. The time for change is now.

“In order to live up to the great ideals that we claim to hold ourselves to in this country we must recognize that change is necessary and it needs to happen now,” he said.

The six-part action plan included voting, lobbying for the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, pledging to invest time and resources into local community organizations in Texas, and calling for changes to aspects of the justice system.

The message is the latest in a string of events by athletes across sports trying to use their voices to enact change in regards to systemic racism and issues of police brutality. Several NFL teams canceled practices in the wake of the Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week after the NBA halted its playoffs for two days after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play against the Orlando Magic in response.

The NFL is also permitting the display of the names of victims of systemic racism on helmets on the back neck pad and will have messages of “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us” in the end zones this season.