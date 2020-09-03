Titans sign Stephen Gostkowski

Getty Images

Stephen Gostkowski is heading to Tennessee.

Gostkowski, the kicker who has spent his entire career with the Patriots, agreed to terms with the Titans this morning.

The move had been expected for some time, as the Titans had made clear they were interested in Gostkowski, who was a teammate of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel’s in New England.

The Titans waived kicker Greg Joseph, meaning Gostkowski and undrafted rookie Tucker McCann are the two kickers on the roster. Gostkowski will presumably win the job for Week One.

Thanks to his long tenure with the Patriots, Gostkowski played 28 career postseason games, putting him behind only Tom Brady (41), Adam Vinatieri (32) and Jerry Rice (29) in NFL history.