Posted by Josh Alper on September 4, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Plenty of people were surprised to find out that Washington released running back Adrian Peterson on Friday morning.

Count Peterson among that group. In a radio interview on 106.7 The Fan later on Friday, Peterson said he didn’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to deliver the news that he was gone.

“It kind of blindsided me. I got a call from coach Rivera this morning, he told me to come in and see him,” Peterson said, via Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan.

Peterson may have been taken aback by the news, but he showed no hard feelings for Rivera. He said the team has “the right guy in place” on the sideline and had similarly warm thoughts for two of his former teammates.

Third-round pick Antonio Gibson is in line for a bigger role in the backfield and Peterson said he’ll make an “easy transition” to the NFL. Peterson also said quarterback Dwayne Haskins has “grown leaps and bounds” heading into his second season, but Peterson will have to watch any continued growth from afar.

7 responses to “Adrian Peterson was “kind of blindsided” by release

  2. With Covid19, more than the usual players over 30 will be cur with a crashing cap ceiling in 2021.

    The market will be flooded with vets who want to play at a reduced salary and we will see many retirings on the flip side.

  3. Welcome to the NFL kid it’s a business. Wait dude is almost 36 blindsided? You obviously looked old and slow in camp.

  4. Way to display class on the way out. There is plenty to bash about the organization, but he praised people on the way out!! I’ve been a fan of AP, even though he made life difficult for my team for years.

  5. Shouldn’t Washington have done the old leak the release in hopes of working a trade? I mean if it worked for Kalen Ballage and some other guys, you’d figure it would work for a guy with 1,900+ rushing yards over the last two years.

  6. cowboyzcali says:
    September 4, 2020 at 11:48 am
    Welcome to the NFL kid it’s a business. Wait dude is almost 36 blindsided? You obviously looked old and slow in camp.

    You can understand a layoff is coming and not expect to be part of it. That is the definition of blindsided, and it happens every day. It is as simple as understanding there is something called rain but not expecting it to come on Friday night, then it does. Not a difficult concept to get.

    AP will find work.

