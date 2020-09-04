Adrian Peterson was “kind of blindsided” by release

USA TODAY Sports

Plenty of people were surprised to find out that Washington released running back Adrian Peterson on Friday morning.

Count Peterson among that group. In a radio interview on 106.7 The Fan later on Friday, Peterson said he didn’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to deliver the news that he was gone.

“It kind of blindsided me. I got a call from coach Rivera this morning, he told me to come in and see him,” Peterson said, via Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan.

Peterson may have been taken aback by the news, but he showed no hard feelings for Rivera. He said the team has “the right guy in place” on the sideline and had similarly warm thoughts for two of his former teammates.

Third-round pick Antonio Gibson is in line for a bigger role in the backfield and Peterson said he’ll make an “easy transition” to the NFL. Peterson also said quarterback Dwayne Haskins has “grown leaps and bounds” heading into his second season, but Peterson will have to watch any continued growth from afar.