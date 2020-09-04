Bears coach on QB competition: “It’s not clear-cut”

Getty Images

Throughout training camp, the Bears have conducted a quarterback competition. Without an offseason of OTAs, or preseason games against other teams, the normal guideposts for a such a competition are absent.

So it stands to reason that Bears coach Matt Nagy is struggling with the Mitchell Trubisky–Nick Foles conundrum.

“It is not easy,” Nagy said, via JJ Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com. “It’s not clear-cut.”

Players are off today and tomorrow while the team cuts to 53, but the biggest decision they’ll make is who will lead them onto the field next Sunday against the Lions. Either way, Nagy said he was pleased with the way the process unfolded, and cited specific improvements both quarterbacks made during camp.

“Sometimes people say, ‘Well if you have two quarterbacks that means you don’t have any,’” Nagy said. “We know what we have in these guys. We feel really good about both of them.

“Being as brutally honest as I could be, it’s difficult.”

Nagy can only hope that whichever quarterback he picks can make it difficult for other teams as well, and not just his own.