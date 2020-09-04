Bears going with Mitchell Trubisky for Week One

Getty Images

The Bears have made their decision. And the incumbent has fended off the Super Bowl LII MVP.

Per a source with direct knowledge of the decision, Mitch Trubisky will serve as the Bears’ starting quarterback entering the 2020 season.

Trubisky, in the estimation of the coaching staff, stepped up and improved the way the team wanted him to. He has matured a lot, the source explained, and he won a fair and healthy competition between Trubisky and newcomer Nick Foles.

The Bears regard Foles as a valuable asset, both as it relates to helping Trubisky continue to improve and as it relates to being ready to play, if Trubisky is injured — or if he struggles to the point where a change becomes necessary. Foles knows the offense well, which will make it easier for him to get ready to play, if/when that becomes necessary.

For now, though, Trubisky is the guy. Soon, we’ll all find out whether and to what he has improved. With no joint practices, no preseason games, and training-camp reps split down the middle, Trubisky won’t be as prepared as he would have been in a normal year.

The Bears have made the decision now so that Trubisky and Foles can avoid a weekend of added uncertainty as Week One looms. Instead, both can focus on their roles for the opener against the Lions.