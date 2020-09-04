Bill Belichick: We’re not naming any starters at any positions

Getty Images

Thursday brought a report that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told the team that Cam Newton will start at quarterback against the Dolphins in Week One, but the team isn’t making their intentions public.

Belichick said on a Friday video conference that “any conversations” at team meetings will stay between him and the team. He added that the team will not be publicly naming starters at any position.

Belichick did say that Newton “looks ready to go” and said the team’s players made “good selections” for team captains. Newton was one of those choices, which is another sign that he’ll be running the offense at Gillette Stadium on September 13.

Final confirmation of that may need to wait until then and there will be plenty of people watching to see how things play out in the team’s first game of the post-Tom Brady era.