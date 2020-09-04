Brian Flores: No decisions have been made on Josh Rosen

Getty Images

The prospect of trading quarterback Josh Rosen came up during Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ videoconference on Friday and Flores didn’t deny that it has been a topic of conversation.

A Thursday report indicated the team has been fielding trade inquiries for the 2018 first-round pick and Flores confirmed that General Manager Chris Grier has taken such calls. He added that Grier has been in discussions regarding other players as well and that the team hasn’t made any final calls about any of them.

“No decisions have been made,” Flores said, via the Miami Herald. “We’re going to go out and practice today and make decisions on the roster tomorrow. We’re fielding calls on a handful of players, and I think every team is doing the same thing. Josh has competed. Josh has made some great throws. I think he’s gotten better over the course of training camp. That’s where we are with him.”

With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa on the roster, the Dolphins may not have any on-field use for Rosen this season. Playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic has led to thoughts of keeping a quarterback quarantined in case of emergency, however, and the Dolphins can fit everyone under the cap without issue, so there’s no reason to rush to move him for less than their ideal compensation.