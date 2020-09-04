Broncos cutting linebacker Todd Davis

Getty Images

A training camp injury last year cost Todd Davis the first two games of the season. He won’t get that far with the Broncos this season.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos released the veteran inside linebacker.

Davis suffered a calf injury on Aug. 20 which was expected to keep him out two or three weeks. Last year, a calf injury in camp kept him on the sidelines early, but he returned to start 14 games.

The Broncos also lost rookie linebacker Justin Strnad to a season-ending injury, but recently signed Mark Barron and traded for Austin Calitro, making Davis and his $4.5 million salary expendable.