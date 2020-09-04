Broncos trade Christian Covington to Bengals for Austin Calitro

Getty Images

The Broncos and the Bengals have hooked up for a trade ahead of the cut to 53 players on Saturday.

Dianna Russini of ESPN was the first to report that Denver will send defensive tackle Christian Covington to Cincinnati. The Bengals will ship linebacker Austin Calitro back to the Broncos.

Covington signed a one-year deal with Denver in April after spending last season with the Cowboys. He was a 2016 sixth-round pick by the Texans and spent the first four years of his career with the team. He has 93 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The Bengals claimed Calitro off of waivers from the Jaguars in April. He had 40 tackles and a sack for the Jags in 13 games last season and 45 tackles in 16 games for the Seahawks in 2018. Calitro was a regular on special teams for both clubs.