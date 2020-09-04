Browns sign T Brady Aiello

Getty Images

Saturday afternoon is the deadline for teams to drop to 53 players and the Browns started moving toward that limit by waiving four players on Thursday.

They’ve also made a couple of moves in the other direction over the last two days. The Browns traded for safety Ronnie Harrison on Thursday and they announced the signing of tackle Brady Aiello on Friday.

The move leaves them with 77 players.

Aiello signed with the Vikings after going undrafted out of Oregon earlier this year. He was waived on August 15. He played in 48 games for the Ducks over four seasons in Eugene and caught a touchdown pass during his senior season.