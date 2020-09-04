Buccaneers cut Matt Gay

Getty Images

A year after spending a fifth-round draft pick on him, the Buccaneers are saying goodbye to kicker Matt Gay.

Gay is being waived and Ryan Succop will be the Buccaneers’ kicker in Week One, NFL Network reports.

The decision to draft Gay was a bad one, and it’s compounded by the fact that the Buccaneers of all teams should have known not to draft a kicker. In the last five NFL drafts, the two highest-picked kickers were Gay (145th overall in 2019) and Roberto Aguayo (59th overall in 2016). Both were picked by the Buccaneers, and both were big disappointments.

Gay will now go on waivers, where the other 31 teams will have the opportunity to put in a claim on him if they want a young kicker who didn’t pan out in his first opportunity.