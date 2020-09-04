Bucs waive seventh-rounder Raymond Calais

Getty Images

Dare Ogunbowale isn’t the only running back being dropped from the Buccaneers roster in the wake of Leonard Fournette‘s arrival.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is also waiving Raymond Calais. Calais joined the Buccaneers as a seventh-round pick in April and Auman reports the team would like him back on the practice squad.

Calais ran 236 times for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns over four seasons at Louisiana. He was one of two running backs drafted by the team this year.

Third-rounder Ke'Shawn Vaughn was the other one and he remains on the roster with Fournette, Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy. It looks like that quartet will survive the cut to 53 players, although there could still be a curveball before Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.