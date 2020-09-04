Cam Newton has “so much to prove with opportunity of a lifetime”

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t confirm that Cam Newton will start at quarterback in the season opener against the Dolphins when he spoke to reporters on Friday, but Newton certainly sounded like the starting quarterback when he held his own video conference.

Newton was asked about being the starter and said it was “hard to explain in words” his feelings about getting to lead the New England offense after signing with the team in July. Newton was able to find the right words when it came time to talk about what’s on the table for him this season.

“I have so much to prove with an opportunity of a lifetime,” Newton said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.

The look of the offense that Newton will be running during this opportunity was another topic of conversation on Friday. Newton wasn’t sharing details of what they have in store for the Dolphins in Week One because “the most exciting thing is nobody knows” what the team is going to do.

After a long and unusual offseason, it’s nice to know that no one will have to wait too much longer to find out.