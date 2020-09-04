Cardinals part ways with five, including Hakeem Butler

Getty Images

The Cardinals have been working gradually on cuts this week, and just removed five more from the roster.

The team announced the release of defensive lineman Miles Brown, wide receiver Hakeem Butler, offensive lineman Sam Jones, and punter Ryan Winslow.

They also waived-injured offensive lineman Brett Toth.

Butler was a fourth-round pick last year, but spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve.

Those moves get them down to 69 on the roster, and they have to cut 16 more by tomorrow’s 4 p.m. deadline.