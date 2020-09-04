Chester Rogers, Devin Smith visiting Packers

Getty Images

A pair of recently released wide receivers are set to visit with the Packers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chester Rogers is meeting with the team and his colleague Jeremy Fowler reports that Devin Smith will work out.

Rogers was released by the Dolphins this week. He had 111 catches for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns in 53 games for the Colts over the last four seasons.

Smith was a second-round pick by the Jets in 2015, but only played 14 games for them because of knee injuries. He played four games for Dallas last season, but got cut on Wednesday.

Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Jake Kumerow are the returning receivers in Green Bay.