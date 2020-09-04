Colts will host up to 2,500 fans for home opener

Getty Images

The Colts are one of a handful of teams planning to have fans in attendance for their home opener and they announced on Friday how many people will be allowed to attend their Week Two game against the Vikings.

After discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department, the team has announced that up to 2,500 fans will be permitted into Lucas Oil Stadium on September 20. That’s a very small amount of fans for a building that welcomed more than 61,000 fans on average last season and the team said they will be looking for ways to increase the number for future games.

“Our top priority always will be the health and safety of fans, players and staff, so we must take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, which includes a reduced stadium capacity on gameday,” Colts COO Pete Ward said in a statement. “We will continue to work with local health officials on steps that will allow our season to go on as safely as possible with fans in the stands. And we continue to appreciate the patience of all our fans as we navigate the fluid nature of this pandemic.”

The team said it is “developing a process” to determine who will be able to attend the game.