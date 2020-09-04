Cowboys considering Brandon Carr in their search for DB help

Getty Images

In 2012, Brandon Carr was one of the most-sought-after cornerbacks on the free agent market. The Cowboys gave him a five-year, $50.1 million deal on the first day of free agency.

Eight years later, the Cowboys could reunite with Carr for far less money, far less fanfare and perhaps with the thought of playing him at safety.

Carr visited the Cowboys on Friday.

He has remained a free agent since the Ravens declined the option on Carr’s contract March 18 after three seasons in Baltimore.

The Cowboys have injury issues in the secondary with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and safety Xavier Woods still not practicing Friday. A report earlier in the day indicated Lewis is a candidate to start the season on injured reserve.

On Thursday, they released safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who lost a training camp battle with Darian Thompson. Woods and Thompson are the expected starters at safety.

Carr as the longest current streak for consecutive starts by a defender with 192, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Cam Jordan is second at 129 and Malcolm Jenkins third at 103.

Carr had 49 tackles and two sacks for the Ravens last season, which was his third with the team. He had 101 tackles and six interceptions over his first two seasons with the team.