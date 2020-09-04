Dak Prescott: I plan to be a Cowboy for the rest of my career

USA TODAY Sports

He’s said it before, and he’ll say it again.

Dak Prescott repeated Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio what he has said many times since failing to reach a long-term deal with the Cowboys by the July 15 deadline.

“I’m very optimistic,” Prescott said. “That’s business, and there’s all kind of avenues in business of why it might not get worked out. I’m very confident that I’ll be a Cowboy, and as I’ve said before, I plan to be a Cowboy for the rest of my career. So there’s no worries when it goes into that. There’s no thoughts that I allow to distract me. This is the place to be. As I talk about the team and how exciting this offense can be with the new coaching staff, how great this defense is going to be, and this team, in general. This is the place to be, and I’m excited to be a Cowboy more importantly.”

But while both sides are optimistic about Prescott remaining in Dallas, the fact exists that Prescott is not guaranteed to play for the Cowboys even next season, much less for the rest of his career.

Prescott will make $31.4 million under the one-year franchise tender. The sides can revisit a long-term deal after the season, but it will cost the Cowboys $37.68 million to tag him in 2021 if they can’t get it done.