Dare Ogunbowale is the odd man out in the Bucs’ backfield

Getty Images

When the Buccaneers signed Leonard Fournette, we knew a running back was going to be on the way out. Now we know who that running back is: Dare Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale was a solid player in Tampa last season, catching 35 passes and serving as a special teams captain. But the Bucs are making changes on offense and decided to go in a different direction.

There’s a good chance that Ogunbowale will catch on somewhere else, as some team will be in the market for a running back who can help out in the passing game and on special teams.

In addition to Fournette, the Bucs’ backfield now features Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy and rookies Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Raymond Calais.