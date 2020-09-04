Derwin James: I promise you I won’t give up

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James‘ star-crossed career suffered another setback when a knee injury knocked him out for the entire 2020 season. But James isn’t getting down.

James wrote on Twitter that he believes the injury happened for a reason, and he’ll come back stronger from it.

“Can’t question God,” James said. “Everyone’s path is different! But I promise you I won’t give up. Stay tuned. Time to rewrite my story.”

As the Chargers’ first-round pick in 2018, James was chosen first-team All-Pro as a rookie. But last year a leg injury limited him to five games and this year he’ll play none. Now he’ll get ready to return to All-Pro form in 2021.