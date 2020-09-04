Eagles release T.Y. McGill, waive three others

Getty Images

The Eagles got the ball rolling on their moves to get to the 53-player limit on Thursday when they cut 12 players and placed tackle Andre Dillard on injured reserve.

They sliced more five players off of the roster on Friday. Their announcement of the moves confirmed a previous report that cornerback Trevor Williams has been released. The Eagles also released defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and waived defensive back Michael Jacquet, defensive end Matt Leo and tight end Caleb Wilson. They now have 63 players on their roster.

McGill signed with the team on August 26, so it was a short stay in Philly. He played two games for the Eagles in 2018 and has also spent time with the Colts, Browns and Chargers.

Leo is Australian and joined the Eagles via the International Player Pathway Program. The team had a roster exemption for him, so they were able to carry 81 players in camp. The Cardinals made Wilson the final pick of the 2019 draft and Jacquet was an undrafted free agent signing this year.