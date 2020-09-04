Eagles sign Craig James to extension through 2021

Getty Images

Cornerback Craig James was a core special teams player for the Eagles last season and he’s set to stay with the team through the 2021 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have signed James to an extension that runs through next season. James was on track to be a restricted free agent without the new deal.

James is set to make up to $1.52 million in 2021 with $300,000 in guaranteed money.

James entered the NFL with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent and played in three games for them as a rookie. He had 15 tackles in 14 games while playing 237 special teams snaps and 68 defensive snaps for the Eagles last season.