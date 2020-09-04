Eagles working out Cordy Glenn

Getty Images

The Eagles have lost a pair of starting offensive linemen for the season and they are kicking the tires on an experienced starter as they try to figure out the best path forward for the regular season.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles will bring former Bengals and Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn in for a workout. Andre Dillard was expected to start at left tackle this season, but he went on injured reserve Thursday due to a torn biceps.

Glenn was set to move to left guard with the Bengals last season, but stayed at his regular position when Jonah Williams suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He only played the final six games of the season as a preseason concussion kept him out of the lineup. He was also suspended for a week by the team in response to a dispute about treatment for that injury.

Glenn has made 95 career starts and would seem to be in the mix to replace Dillard if he agrees to a deal. The Eagles brought longtime left tackle Jason Peters back after right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles, but they have been looking at Matt Pryor and Jordan Mailata at left tackle this week.