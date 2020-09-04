Former Oilers punter Greg Montgomery dies at 55

Getty Images

Former Houston Oilers punter Greg Montgomery died last month in Grand Rapids, Michigan, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. Montgomery was 55.

The Oilers selected Montgomery in the third round of the 1988 draft out of Michigan State. He played nine NFL seasons, including six with the Oilers.

Montgomery also punted for Detroit and Baltimore.

Three times Montgomery led the league in average, and in his best season of 1993, he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

He averaged 43.6 yards playing for the Oilers, including 46.9 in 1992 and 45.6 in 1993.

Montgomery’s career average was 43.6 yards on 524 punts.