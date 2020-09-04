Jaguars place Ryquell Armstead on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The release of Leonard Fournette this week opened up the door for other Jaguars running backs to grab more playing time, but one of them is going to need to get back on the active roster before that can happen.

According to multiple reports, Ryquell Armstead has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Armstead has missed recent practices with what was called an illness unrelated to the coronavirus.

The list is for players who have tested positive or been quarantined after close contact with an infected person.

It’s the second time that Armstead has landed on the list. He was placed on the list for the first time on August 2 and activated on August 20.

Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo, Nathan Cottrell and James Robinson are the other backs on the Jaguars roster.