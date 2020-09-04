Jaguars release Caraun Reid

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Caraun Reid won’t be making the cut to 53 players in Jacksonville.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Reid has been released ahead of Saturday afternoon’s deadline to get down to that limit.

Reid signed with the Jaguars on August 10 as they looked for defensive line help in the wake of COVID-19 opt-outs and season-ending injuries. The Jags also added Timmy Jernigan, Adam Gotsis and Josh Mauro as part of that search.

Reid played three games for the Cardinals in 2019 and has played 44 other regular season games with the Lions, Chargers and Cowboys since entering the league as a Detroit fifth-round pick in 2014.