Jerry Jones: No angst between me and players on social justice expressions

Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford said this week that the team’s players “definitely have a green light” to express themselves on social justice matters, but stopped short of saying that team owner Jerry Jones has signed off on players kneeling during the national anthem.

That’s something Jones has spoken out against in the past and he didn’t clarify that specific point during a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. Jones did say that there would be “no angst between me and the players” when it came to the expressions Crawford spoke about and added that there will be “no angst between me and the fans” either.

After those comments, Jones was asked if that meant that everyone is on the same page.

“No one’s on the same page. Everyone has a different — that’s the great thing about America is everybody has a difference,” Jones said. “Our players are there, they are sensitive to and respect what America is as it relates to the flag. I’ll assure you that. I would hope that our fans would understand that our players have issues they need help on.”

Jones said that he hopes to maximize the “visibility of the Cowboys” and believes the team will “come down in a way that gives us a chance to move the ball forward, move the ball positively forward.” What that will exactly wind up looking like isn’t totally clear, but it could be clarified in the minutes before they kick off the season against the Rams on September 13.