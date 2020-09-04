Jerry Jones: Randy Gregory situation “evolving and I’m positive about it”

Getty Images

In early August, Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory released a statement expressing frustration with the league’s process for reinstating him from a suspension.

Gregory said that he was being held back because he hasn’t been getting drug tests from the league during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gregory said it was “unfair and flat out wrong” to leave him in limbo because of things out of his control.

Gregory’s situation hasn’t changed over the last month, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that he feels good about the direction things are moving.

“Yes, I know every detail about Randy and the league and us,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I’m not at liberty to talk about those details, but I work on it probably every other day. And, so, the answer that is evolving and I am positive about it.”

Gregory had six sacks in 14 games for the Cowboys during the 2018 season and the team would like to have him as part of their pass rush alongside Aldon Smith, Everson Griffen and DeMarcus Lawrence. As of now, though, it’s unclear if that’s going to happen.