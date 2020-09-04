Lions are waiving Chris Lacy

Getty Images

The Lions are waiving receiver Chris Lacy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Lacy is a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers.

Lacy, 24, already received the knock once this offseason, hearing from the Turk on Aug. 9. The Lions re-signed Lacy two weeks later and now intend to cut him again.

Lacy played one game for the Lions in 2018 after earning a promotion from the practice squad. He played 35 offensive snaps and 10 on special teams.

Last season, Lacy played seven games with two starts after being activated from the practice squad. He saw action on 128 offensive snaps and 76 on special teams.

He caught three passes for 60 yards in 2019, his only career statistics.