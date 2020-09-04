NFL conditionally reinstates Randy Gregory

Getty Images

No wonder Cowboys owner Jerry Jones felt “positive” about Randy Gregory‘s situation. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell conditionally reinstated the defensive end Friday, a source tells PFT.

The NFL confirmed Gregory can report to the Cowboys on Monday, participating in conditioning activities, individual workouts and meetings. He may begin practicing with the Cowboys the week of Oct. 5 and can return to game action following the team’s Week Six game on Oct. 19.

“Today is a day of celebration and thanks,” Gregory wrote on social media. “I would like to thank Roger Goodell, Todd Jones and Kevin Manara of the NFL, Jerry and Stephen Jones, Jason Cohen, Will McClay, Todd Williams, and Josh Brent of the Cowboys, Dr. Dina Hijazi, DeMaurice Smith, my agent Peter Schaffer and most importantly my family for sticking by me thru thick and thin and to help me get to the positive place I am at today. It’s go time. I am in a good place and plan to use this second chance to be a great father, player, citizen of Dallas, and teammate. Let’s get this!!! #RG94”

The Cowboys added Aldon Smith, whom also earned reinstatement from the commissioner this offseason, and Everson Griffen in free agency.

For a team that lost Robert Quinn and Michael Bennett from their 2019 team and had questions in the defensive line, the Cowboys now have a cupboard full of pass rushers that includes starter DeMarcus Lawrence and former starter Tyrone Crawford.

Gregory has not played a game since Week 17 of the 2018 season, finishing with six sacks in 14 games.

The NFL suspended him for a fourth time shortly after that, and Gregory missed the 2019 season.

The Cowboys made Gregory a second-round choice in 2015, but he has played only 28 games, with one start, making 45 tackles and seven sacks.