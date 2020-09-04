NFL will monitor artificial crowd noise levels in stadiums for compliance

Getty Images

As the NFL seeks to have artificial crowd noise piped in to otherwise empty stadiums this season, the league will monitor the volume levels during the games to assure teams are complying with the stated guidelines.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL told teams today in a memo distributed across the league that they would be monitoring decibel readings during games. The crowd noise can be played up to 70 decibels with any in-stadium music able to reach 75 decibels.

Additionally, the teams will have to submit its video board and stadium public address system feeds to the league for review by Wednesday of each week.

If teams are found to have violated the guidelines, punishments could be handed down in the form of fines to the team, draft pick forfeiture, and fines and/or suspensions of individuals involved.