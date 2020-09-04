Packers linebacker Greg Roberts activated from PUP list

USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers have activated linebacker Greg Roberts from the physically unable to perform list.

Roberts spent all of last season on the physically unable to perform list due to a core muscle injury that required surgery. He landed on the PUP list again this year after a brief stint on the COVID-19 reserve list as well.

Roberts played in 12 games with 10 starts as a senior in 2018 for Baylor and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention after registering 33 tackles (21 solo), a team-high eight tackles for a loss, three sacks, a quarterback hurry, two passes defended and a forced fumble. He did get some practice time in with the team last December during a 21-day evaluation window but the Packers elected not to activate him from the PUP list.

With just days left before roster cuts, Roberts may be destined for the team’s expanded practice squad to get the time needed to show what he can do now that he’s able to be on the field.