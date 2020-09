PFT’s 2020 AFC 53-man roster cuts tracker

Getty Images

[Editor’s note: We’re keeping track of the moves as AFC teams make them this weekend, as they have to get to their 53-man roster limit by Saturday at 4 p.m. Check back throughout the weekend, as we’ll update throughout.]

Buffalo

Miami

Released wide receivers Ricardo Louis and Chester Rogers. Released defensive end Avery Moss, linebacker James Crawford, cornerback Deatrick Nichols, and safety Jeremiah Dinson.

New England

Cut wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. Waived cornerback Michael Jackson and waived-injured defensive tackle Michael Barnett.

New York Jets

Released kicker Brett Maher. Waived defensive tackle Sterling Johnson and linebacker B.J. Bello

Baltimore

Waived defensive end John Daka, wide receiver Michael Dereus, and center Sean Pollard, and placed wide receiver DeAndrew White on injured reserve.

Cincinnati

Waived linebacker Brady Shelton, offensive lineman O'Shea Dugas, and defensive end Bryce Sterk.

Cleveland

Waived safety J.T. Hassell, cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr., wide receiver J'Mon Moore, and defensive tackle Ricky Walker.

Pittsburgh

Houston

Cut linebacker Daren Bates, and waived defensive tackle Albert Huggins and quarterback Alex McGough.

Indianapolis

Released fullback Roosevelt Nix. Waived wide receiver Artavis Scott.

Jacksonville

Traded safety Ronnie Harrison to the Browns. Traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Vikings. Released running back Leonard Fournette. Released defensive lineman Caraun Reid.

Tennessee

Waived kicker Greg Joseph. Waived offensive lineman Avery Gennesy

Denver

Traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Giants.

Kansas City

Las Vegas

Released safety Damarious Randall. Traded tackle David Sharpe to Washington. Released offensive lineman Jordan Devey and running back Rod Smith, waived (failed physical) cornerback Nick Nelson, and waived defensive end Sharif Finch and guard Jordan Roos. Placed wide receiver Tyrell Williams on injured reserve. Released cornerback Prince Amukamara.

Los Angeles Chargers