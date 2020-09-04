PFT’s 2020 NFC 53-man roster cuts tracker

Getty Images

[Editor’s note: We’re keeping track of the moves as NFC teams make them this weekend, as they have to get to their 53-man roster limit by Saturday at 4 p.m. Check back throughout the weekend, as we’ll update throughout.]

Dallas

Released safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Waived quarterback Clayton Thorson, offensive lineman Adam Redmond, wide receiver Devin Smith, offensive tackle Pace Murphy, and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau, and waived/injured offensive tackles Mitch Hyatt and Wyatt Miller.

New York Giants

Philadelphia

Placed offensive tackle Andre Dillard on injured reserve, and waived wide receivers Manasseh Bailey, Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham, and Marcus Green; defensive backs Grayland Arnold and Elijah Riley; running backs Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Kilins, and Michael Warren; offensive linemen Julian Good-Jones and Luke Juriga; and tight end Tyrone Swoopes. Released cornerback Trevor Williams.

Washington

Released running back Adrian Peterson.

Chicago

Waived running back Napoleon Maxwell, wide receiver Alex Wesley, wide receiver Ahmad Wagner, offensive lineman Corey Levin, defensive lineman Lee Autry, and linebacker Keandre Jones.

Detroit

Released wide receiver Geremy Davis.

Green Bay

Minnesota

Placed defensive end Kenny Willekes on injured reserve, and waived running back Tony Brooks-James, linebacker Jordan Fehr, defensive end Stacy Keely, and defensive end Anthony Zettel.

Atlanta

Released tight end Khari Lee with an injury settlement.

Carolina

Traded linebacker Andre Smith to the Bills. Waived-injured wide receiver Tommylee Lewis.

New Orleans

Tampa Bay

Cut running back Dare Ogunbowale. Cut kicker Matt Gay. Released defensive tackle Kyle Love. Released kicker Elliott Fry. Waived running back Raymond Calais.

Arizona

Waived cornerback Jalen Davis. Waived tight end Ryan Becker, offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, cornerback Zane Lewis, and defensive end Adam Shuler.

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco

Released cornerback Jamar Taylor. Placed wide receiver Tavon Austin on injured reserve.

Seattle