Getty Images

The Raiders are parting ways with a former first-rounder, just not one of theirs.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Raiders are releasing safety Damarious Randall.

Randall was signed to a one-year deal this offseason. He had $1.5 million in guaranteed base salary, but they obviously didn’t think that warranted keeping him around.

He played the previous two seasons for the Browns, after three years with the Packers, who made him the 30th overall pick in 2015.