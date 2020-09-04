Raiders restructure Nathan Peterman’s contract

Getty Images

The Raiders apparently still want Nathan Peterman around, but not at his previous rate.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Raiders restructured the quarterback’s contract.

He was scheduled to make $2.133 million, but that wasn’t guaranteed. He agreed to a guaranteed $1 million instead.

He’s their third quarterback behind Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota, and coach Jon Gruden obviously sees some utility there.

Peterman made eight appearances and four starts in two years with the Bills, and threw three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.