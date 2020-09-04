Rams get down to 63 players

Getty Images

The Rams have a little work left to do to get to 53 players by Saturday afternoon’s deadline, but they’re ahead of many other teams after announcing 17 cuts on Friday.

Their announcement confirms that the Rams have cut kickers Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis. That leaves Sam Sloman as the only kicker on the roster.

Running back John Kelly was also one of the players waived on Friday. He had 30 carries for 83 yards and two catches for 27 yards in eight games over the last two seasons. Cam Akers, Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson remain on the running back depth chart.

The Rams also waived defensive backs Adonis Alexander, Jake Gervase, Juju Hughes, Dayan Lake and Tyrique McGhee; wide receivers Earnest Edwards, J.J. Koski and Easop Winston; linebackers Daniel Bituli and Derrick Moncrief; guards Jamil Demby and Jeremiah Kolone; center Cohl Cabral; and tight end Kendall Blanton.

With those moves done, the Rams have 10 more players to clear from their roster.